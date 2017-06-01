Payless shoe stores closing across Houston area

File photo taken in 2014 shows shoppers at a Payless ShoeSource location at the Superstition Springs Center in Arizona. (Photo: Dominic Valente/The Republic, Dominic Valente/The Republic)

Payless ShoeSource unveiled a second round of store closings as its bankruptcy reorganization moves forward, bringing the total number of locations to be closed this year to about 800.

The discount shoe retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and said it was closing about 400 locations, including 378 in the U.S. The company is now asking a federal bankruptcy judge to let it close up to 408 additional stores.

The plans will mean the closure of most of the Payless locations in the Houston area, with more than a dozen expected to close.

Here's the Texas closures list:

Lubbock Shopping Center Lubbock Texas

KB Plaza Amarillo Texas

Westview Shopping Center Plainview Texas

2201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman Texas

San Benito Plaza San Benito Texas

3712 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur Texas

Sunset Mall San Angelo Texas

9405 Jensen Drive Houston Texas

Telephone Road Shopping Center Houston Texas

Roanoke Crossing Shops Roanoke Texas

Haberle Plaza Jacksonville Texas

Crossroads Shopping Center Vidor Texas

The Marketplace At Bob Bullock Laredo Texas

Irving Town Center Irving Texas

2011 S. Gregg St. Big Spring Texas

The Crossing Mineral Wells Texas

Cielo Vista Mall El Paso Texas

Collin Creek Mall Plano Texas

Dumas Center Dumas Texas

Pearland Parkway Village Houston Texas

El Dorado Marketplace Friendswood Texas

Sunland Park Mall El Paso Texas

Killeen Mall Killeen Texas

The Crossing At Fort Bend Houston Texas

2121 S. Brahma Kingsville Texas

Hearthstone Corners Houston Texas

5150 Southland Blvd. San Angelo Texas

Four Corners-Angleton Angleton Texas

308 W. Commerce Brownwood Texas

Eastgate Shopping Center Bellmead Texas

1813 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi Texas

2664 Demory Lane Aransas Pass Texas

Parliament Plaza San Antonio Texas

4605 Avenue H Rosenberg Texas

Weatherford Commons Weatherford Texas

Beach Street Commons Fort Worth Texas

1020 Sw Military Drive San Antonio Texas

2927 Nogalitos San Antonio Texas

11003 1/2 Market Street Road Houston Texas

9417 Mesa Houston Texas

5401 Kenwood Drive Rowlett Texas

7715 Wesley Road Greenville Texas

Valle Vista Mall Harlingen Texas

2219 Fulton St. Houston Texas

119 S. Stanton St. El Paso Texas

Sharyland Towne Crossing Mission Texas

Laredo Crossing Laredo Texas

Military Drive Plaza San Antonio Texas

Barton Creek Square Austin Texas

Austin Highway Retail Center San Antonio Texas

Walzem Plaza San Antonio Texas

Spencer Shopping Center South Houston Texas

201 Convent Ave. Laredo Texas

Madison's Market Shopping Center San Antonio Texas

Parkdale Mall Beaumont Texas

Shops At Tech Ridge Austin Texas

100 Soledad San Antonio Texas

Sikes Center Mall Wichita Falls Texas

100 W. Main St. Eagle Pass Texas

Dellview Marketplace San Antonio Texas

Fiesta Shopping Center Houston Texas

Bay Park Shopping Center La Marque Texas

1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive El Paso Texas

Pioneer Parkway Arlington Texas

Casa View Shopping Center Dallas Texas

301 Constitution Drive Copperas Cove Texas

10100 BEECHNUT DRIVE SUITE 130 HOUSTON Texas

1102 S EXPRESSWAY 83 HARLINGEN Texas

2400 E SAUNDERS ST LAREDO Texas

FAIRWAY CENTRE 5765 FAIRMONT PKWY PASADENA Texas

FIRST COLONY MALL 16535 SW FREEWAY SUGAR LAND Texas

MARKET AT NOLANA SHOPPING CENTER 2812 W NOLANA AVE MCALLEN Texas

MARKET HEIGHTS SHOPPING CENTER 201 E CENTRAL TEXAS EXPY HARKER HEIGHTS Texas

MARKET SQUARE AT ELDRIDGE PKWY 2930 ELDRIDGE PKWY HOUSTON Texas

MOORE PLAZA 5425 S PADRE ISLAND DR CORPUS CHRISTI Texas

NORTH STAR MALL 7400 SAN PEDRO SAN ANTONIO Texas

STEGERTOWN CROSSING 824 STEGER TOWN DR ROCKWALL Texas

1064 FM 802 BROWNSVILLE Texas

11915 PERRIN BEITEL RD SAN ANTONIO Texas

3310 MANSFIELD HWY FORT WORTH Texas

500 S EL PASO ST EL PASO Texas

7845 N MESA ST EL PASO Texas

9300 SOUTH I‐35 SUITE A‐300 AUSTIN Texas

ALLEN CENTRAL MARKET 210 CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY SOUTH ALLEN Texas

ANTOINE TOWN CENTER 12430 TOMBALL PARKWAY HOUSTON Texas

BROADWAY PLAZA 5986 BROADWAY BLVD GARLAND Texas

BROOK CORNER SC 3207 SE MILITARY DRIVE SAN ANTONIO Texas

BUENA VISTA PLAZA 100 S ZARZAMORA ST STE 208 SAN ANTONIO Texas

CENTRAL MARKETPLACE 901 S 10TH ST STE 210 MCALLEN Texas

DEERBROOK MALL 20131 HIGHWAY 59 N HUMBLE Texas

DENTON TOWN CROSSING 1719 S LOOP 288 DENTON Texas

HARRISBURG‐WAYSIDE SC 6828 HARRISBURG BLVD HOUSTON Texas

HERITAGE CENTER 5049 NORTH CENTRAL EXPWY PLANO Texas

HIGHLANDS OF FLOWER MOUND 6101 LONG PRAIRIE RD FLOWER MOUND Texas

HULEN MALL 4800 S HULEN ST STE 102 FORT WORTH Texas

KATY SHOPPING CENTER 2001 KATY MILLS BLVD SUITE Q KATY Texas

LAKE PRAIRIE CROSSING 5256 S STATE HWY 360 GRAND PRAIRIE Texas

LAS PALMAS MARKETPLACET 11917 GATEWAY BLVD WEST EL PASO Texas

LAS TIENDAS PLAZA 431 E MORRISON RD BROWNSVILLE Texas

MARKET PLACE SHOPPING CENTER 3052 SOUTH 31ST STREET TEMPLE Texas

MCKINNEY TOWNE CROSSING 8720 STATE HIGHWAY 121 MCKINNEY Texas

NORTHWEST MARKET PLACE 13754 NORTHWEST FREEWAY HOUSTON Texas

PALM VALLEY PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER 4500 E PALM VALLEY BLVD ROUND ROCK Texas

PALMHURST SHOPPING CENTER 4324 NORTH CONWAY PALMHURST Texas

ROLLING OAKS MALL 6909 N LOOP 1604 E SAN ANTONIO Texas

SHERMAN TOWN CENTER 4172 TOWN CENTER STREET SHERMAN Texas

SHOPS AT ROYAL OAKS 2600 S KIRKWOOD DR HOUSTON Texas

SUNLAND PLAZA 725 SUNLAND PARK DR EL PASO Texas

THE CENTER AT PEARLAND PARKWAY 2650 PEARLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120 PEARLAND Texas

THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA 15900 LA CANTERA PARKWAY SUITE #9900 SAN ANTONIO Texas

THE WOODLANDS MALL 1201 LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE SPACE 1220 THE WOODLANDS Texas

UVALDE RETAIL CENTER 3030 E MAIN ST UVALDE Texas

WALMART SUBDIVISION 4524 E HWY 83 RIO GRANDE CITY Texas

WESTGATE MALL 7701 W I‐40 AMARILLO Texas

WESTLAKES SHOPPING CENTER 8223 MARBACH ROAD SAN ANTONIO Texas

WESTOVER PLACE SHOPPING CENTER 8219 STATE HIGHWAY 151 SAN ANTONIO Texas

WILLOWBROOK MALL 7925 FM 1960 RD W HOUSTON Texas

