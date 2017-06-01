KHOU
Payless shoe stores closing across Houston area

USA TODAY & KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:26 AM. CDT June 01, 2017

Payless ShoeSource unveiled a second round of store closings as its bankruptcy reorganization moves forward, bringing the total number of locations to be closed this year to about 800.

The discount shoe retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and said it was closing about 400 locations, including 378 in the U.S. The company is now asking a federal bankruptcy judge to let it close up to 408 additional stores.

The plans will mean the closure of most of the Payless locations in the Houston area, with more than a dozen expected to close.

Here's the Texas closures list:

Lubbock Shopping Center    Lubbock    Texas
KB Plaza    Amarillo    Texas
Westview Shopping Center    Plainview    Texas
2201 Texoma Pkwy    Sherman    Texas
San Benito Plaza    San Benito    Texas
3712 Gulfway Drive    Port Arthur    Texas
Sunset Mall    San Angelo    Texas
9405 Jensen Drive    Houston    Texas
Telephone Road Shopping Center    Houston    Texas
Roanoke Crossing Shops    Roanoke    Texas
Haberle Plaza    Jacksonville    Texas
Crossroads Shopping Center    Vidor    Texas
The Marketplace At Bob Bullock    Laredo    Texas
Irving Town Center    Irving    Texas
2011 S. Gregg St.    Big Spring    Texas
The Crossing    Mineral Wells    Texas
Cielo Vista Mall    El Paso    Texas
Collin Creek Mall    Plano    Texas
Dumas Center    Dumas    Texas
Pearland Parkway Village    Houston    Texas
El Dorado Marketplace    Friendswood    Texas
Sunland Park Mall    El Paso    Texas
Killeen Mall    Killeen    Texas
The Crossing At Fort Bend    Houston    Texas
2121 S. Brahma    Kingsville    Texas
Hearthstone Corners    Houston    Texas
5150 Southland Blvd.    San Angelo    Texas
Four Corners-Angleton    Angleton    Texas
308 W. Commerce    Brownwood    Texas
Eastgate Shopping Center    Bellmead    Texas
1813 South Padre Island Drive    Corpus Christi    Texas
2664 Demory Lane    Aransas Pass    Texas
Parliament Plaza    San Antonio    Texas
4605 Avenue H    Rosenberg    Texas
Weatherford Commons    Weatherford    Texas
Beach Street Commons    Fort Worth    Texas
1020 Sw Military Drive    San Antonio    Texas
2927 Nogalitos    San Antonio    Texas
11003 1/2 Market Street Road    Houston    Texas
9417 Mesa    Houston    Texas
5401 Kenwood Drive    Rowlett    Texas
7715 Wesley Road    Greenville    Texas
Valle Vista Mall    Harlingen    Texas
2219 Fulton St.    Houston    Texas
119 S. Stanton St.    El Paso    Texas
Sharyland Towne Crossing    Mission    Texas
Laredo Crossing    Laredo    Texas
Military Drive Plaza    San Antonio    Texas
Barton Creek Square    Austin    Texas
Austin Highway Retail Center    San Antonio    Texas
Walzem Plaza    San Antonio    Texas
Spencer Shopping Center    South Houston    Texas
201 Convent Ave.    Laredo    Texas
Madison's Market Shopping Center    San Antonio    Texas
Parkdale Mall    Beaumont    Texas
Shops At Tech Ridge    Austin    Texas
100 Soledad    San Antonio    Texas
Sikes Center Mall    Wichita Falls    Texas
100 W. Main St.    Eagle Pass    Texas
Dellview Marketplace    San Antonio    Texas
Fiesta Shopping Center    Houston    Texas
Bay Park Shopping Center    La Marque    Texas
1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive    El Paso    Texas
Pioneer Parkway    Arlington    Texas
Casa View Shopping Center    Dallas    Texas
301 Constitution Drive    Copperas Cove    Texas
10100 BEECHNUT DRIVE SUITE 130     HOUSTON    Texas
1102 S EXPRESSWAY 83     HARLINGEN    Texas
2400 E SAUNDERS ST     LAREDO    Texas
FAIRWAY CENTRE 5765 FAIRMONT PKWY     PASADENA    Texas
FIRST COLONY MALL 16535 SW FREEWAY     SUGAR LAND    Texas
MARKET AT NOLANA SHOPPING CENTER 2812 W NOLANA AVE     MCALLEN    Texas
MARKET HEIGHTS SHOPPING CENTER 201 E CENTRAL TEXAS EXPY     HARKER HEIGHTS    Texas
MARKET SQUARE AT ELDRIDGE PKWY 2930 ELDRIDGE PKWY     HOUSTON    Texas
MOORE PLAZA 5425 S PADRE ISLAND DR     CORPUS CHRISTI    Texas
NORTH STAR MALL 7400 SAN PEDRO     SAN ANTONIO    Texas
STEGERTOWN CROSSING 824 STEGER TOWN DR     ROCKWALL    Texas
1064 FM 802     BROWNSVILLE     Texas
11915 PERRIN BEITEL RD     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
3310 MANSFIELD HWY     FORT WORTH    Texas
500 S EL PASO ST     EL PASO     Texas
7845 N MESA ST     EL PASO     Texas
9300 SOUTH I‐35 SUITE A‐300     AUSTIN     Texas
ALLEN CENTRAL MARKET 210 CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY     SOUTH ALLEN     Texas
ANTOINE TOWN CENTER 12430 TOMBALL PARKWAY     HOUSTON     Texas
BROADWAY PLAZA 5986 BROADWAY BLVD     GARLAND     Texas
BROOK CORNER SC 3207 SE MILITARY DRIVE     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
BUENA VISTA PLAZA 100 S ZARZAMORA ST STE 208     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
CENTRAL MARKETPLACE 901 S 10TH ST STE 210     MCALLEN     Texas
DEERBROOK MALL 20131 HIGHWAY 59 N     HUMBLE    Texas
DENTON TOWN CROSSING 1719 S LOOP 288     DENTON     Texas
HARRISBURG‐WAYSIDE SC 6828 HARRISBURG BLVD     HOUSTON     Texas
HERITAGE CENTER 5049 NORTH CENTRAL EXPWY     PLANO     Texas
HIGHLANDS OF FLOWER MOUND 6101 LONG PRAIRIE RD     FLOWER MOUND     Texas
HULEN MALL 4800 S HULEN ST STE 102     FORT WORTH     Texas
KATY SHOPPING CENTER 2001 KATY MILLS BLVD SUITE Q     KATY     Texas
LAKE PRAIRIE CROSSING 5256 S STATE HWY 360     GRAND PRAIRIE     Texas
LAS PALMAS MARKETPLACET 11917 GATEWAY BLVD WEST     EL PASO     Texas
LAS TIENDAS PLAZA 431 E MORRISON RD     BROWNSVILLE     Texas
MARKET PLACE SHOPPING CENTER 3052 SOUTH 31ST STREET     TEMPLE     Texas
MCKINNEY TOWNE CROSSING 8720 STATE HIGHWAY 121     MCKINNEY     Texas
NORTHWEST MARKET PLACE 13754 NORTHWEST FREEWAY     HOUSTON     Texas
PALM VALLEY PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER 4500 E PALM VALLEY BLVD     ROUND ROCK     Texas
PALMHURST SHOPPING CENTER 4324 NORTH CONWAY     PALMHURST     Texas
ROLLING OAKS MALL 6909 N LOOP 1604 E     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
SHERMAN TOWN CENTER 4172 TOWN CENTER STREET     SHERMAN     Texas
SHOPS AT ROYAL OAKS 2600 S KIRKWOOD DR     HOUSTON     Texas
SUNLAND PLAZA 725 SUNLAND PARK DR     EL PASO    Texas
THE CENTER AT PEARLAND PARKWAY 2650 PEARLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120     PEARLAND     Texas
THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA 15900 LA CANTERA PARKWAY SUITE #9900     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
THE WOODLANDS MALL 1201 LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE SPACE 1220     THE WOODLANDS     Texas
UVALDE RETAIL CENTER 3030 E MAIN ST     UVALDE     Texas
WALMART SUBDIVISION 4524 E HWY 83     RIO GRANDE CITY     Texas
WESTGATE MALL 7701 W I‐40     AMARILLO     Texas
WESTLAKES SHOPPING CENTER 8223 MARBACH ROAD     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
WESTOVER PLACE SHOPPING CENTER 8219 STATE HIGHWAY 151     SAN ANTONIO     Texas
WILLOWBROOK MALL 7925 FM 1960 RD W     HOUSTON     Texas

