Payless shoe stores closing across Houston area

Payless ShoeSource unveiled a second round of store closings as its bankruptcy reorganization moves forward, bringing the total number of locations to be closed this year to about 800.
The discount shoe retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and said it was closing about 400 locations, including 378 in the U.S. The company is now asking a federal bankruptcy judge to let it close up to 408 additional stores.
The plans will mean the closure of most of the Payless locations in the Houston area, with more than a dozen expected to close.
Here's the Texas closures list:
Lubbock Shopping Center Lubbock Texas
KB Plaza Amarillo Texas
Westview Shopping Center Plainview Texas
2201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman Texas
San Benito Plaza San Benito Texas
3712 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur Texas
Sunset Mall San Angelo Texas
9405 Jensen Drive Houston Texas
Telephone Road Shopping Center Houston Texas
Roanoke Crossing Shops Roanoke Texas
Haberle Plaza Jacksonville Texas
Crossroads Shopping Center Vidor Texas
The Marketplace At Bob Bullock Laredo Texas
Irving Town Center Irving Texas
2011 S. Gregg St. Big Spring Texas
The Crossing Mineral Wells Texas
Cielo Vista Mall El Paso Texas
Collin Creek Mall Plano Texas
Dumas Center Dumas Texas
Pearland Parkway Village Houston Texas
El Dorado Marketplace Friendswood Texas
Sunland Park Mall El Paso Texas
Killeen Mall Killeen Texas
The Crossing At Fort Bend Houston Texas
2121 S. Brahma Kingsville Texas
Hearthstone Corners Houston Texas
5150 Southland Blvd. San Angelo Texas
Four Corners-Angleton Angleton Texas
308 W. Commerce Brownwood Texas
Eastgate Shopping Center Bellmead Texas
1813 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi Texas
2664 Demory Lane Aransas Pass Texas
Parliament Plaza San Antonio Texas
4605 Avenue H Rosenberg Texas
Weatherford Commons Weatherford Texas
Beach Street Commons Fort Worth Texas
1020 Sw Military Drive San Antonio Texas
2927 Nogalitos San Antonio Texas
11003 1/2 Market Street Road Houston Texas
9417 Mesa Houston Texas
5401 Kenwood Drive Rowlett Texas
7715 Wesley Road Greenville Texas
Valle Vista Mall Harlingen Texas
2219 Fulton St. Houston Texas
119 S. Stanton St. El Paso Texas
Sharyland Towne Crossing Mission Texas
Laredo Crossing Laredo Texas
Military Drive Plaza San Antonio Texas
Barton Creek Square Austin Texas
Austin Highway Retail Center San Antonio Texas
Walzem Plaza San Antonio Texas
Spencer Shopping Center South Houston Texas
201 Convent Ave. Laredo Texas
Madison's Market Shopping Center San Antonio Texas
Parkdale Mall Beaumont Texas
Shops At Tech Ridge Austin Texas
100 Soledad San Antonio Texas
Sikes Center Mall Wichita Falls Texas
100 W. Main St. Eagle Pass Texas
Dellview Marketplace San Antonio Texas
Fiesta Shopping Center Houston Texas
Bay Park Shopping Center La Marque Texas
1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive El Paso Texas
Pioneer Parkway Arlington Texas
Casa View Shopping Center Dallas Texas
301 Constitution Drive Copperas Cove Texas
10100 BEECHNUT DRIVE SUITE 130 HOUSTON Texas
1102 S EXPRESSWAY 83 HARLINGEN Texas
2400 E SAUNDERS ST LAREDO Texas
FAIRWAY CENTRE 5765 FAIRMONT PKWY PASADENA Texas
FIRST COLONY MALL 16535 SW FREEWAY SUGAR LAND Texas
MARKET AT NOLANA SHOPPING CENTER 2812 W NOLANA AVE MCALLEN Texas
MARKET HEIGHTS SHOPPING CENTER 201 E CENTRAL TEXAS EXPY HARKER HEIGHTS Texas
MARKET SQUARE AT ELDRIDGE PKWY 2930 ELDRIDGE PKWY HOUSTON Texas
MOORE PLAZA 5425 S PADRE ISLAND DR CORPUS CHRISTI Texas
NORTH STAR MALL 7400 SAN PEDRO SAN ANTONIO Texas
STEGERTOWN CROSSING 824 STEGER TOWN DR ROCKWALL Texas
1064 FM 802 BROWNSVILLE Texas
11915 PERRIN BEITEL RD SAN ANTONIO Texas
3310 MANSFIELD HWY FORT WORTH Texas
500 S EL PASO ST EL PASO Texas
7845 N MESA ST EL PASO Texas
9300 SOUTH I‐35 SUITE A‐300 AUSTIN Texas
ALLEN CENTRAL MARKET 210 CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY SOUTH ALLEN Texas
ANTOINE TOWN CENTER 12430 TOMBALL PARKWAY HOUSTON Texas
BROADWAY PLAZA 5986 BROADWAY BLVD GARLAND Texas
BROOK CORNER SC 3207 SE MILITARY DRIVE SAN ANTONIO Texas
BUENA VISTA PLAZA 100 S ZARZAMORA ST STE 208 SAN ANTONIO Texas
CENTRAL MARKETPLACE 901 S 10TH ST STE 210 MCALLEN Texas
DEERBROOK MALL 20131 HIGHWAY 59 N HUMBLE Texas
DENTON TOWN CROSSING 1719 S LOOP 288 DENTON Texas
HARRISBURG‐WAYSIDE SC 6828 HARRISBURG BLVD HOUSTON Texas
HERITAGE CENTER 5049 NORTH CENTRAL EXPWY PLANO Texas
HIGHLANDS OF FLOWER MOUND 6101 LONG PRAIRIE RD FLOWER MOUND Texas
HULEN MALL 4800 S HULEN ST STE 102 FORT WORTH Texas
KATY SHOPPING CENTER 2001 KATY MILLS BLVD SUITE Q KATY Texas
LAKE PRAIRIE CROSSING 5256 S STATE HWY 360 GRAND PRAIRIE Texas
LAS PALMAS MARKETPLACET 11917 GATEWAY BLVD WEST EL PASO Texas
LAS TIENDAS PLAZA 431 E MORRISON RD BROWNSVILLE Texas
MARKET PLACE SHOPPING CENTER 3052 SOUTH 31ST STREET TEMPLE Texas
MCKINNEY TOWNE CROSSING 8720 STATE HIGHWAY 121 MCKINNEY Texas
NORTHWEST MARKET PLACE 13754 NORTHWEST FREEWAY HOUSTON Texas
PALM VALLEY PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER 4500 E PALM VALLEY BLVD ROUND ROCK Texas
PALMHURST SHOPPING CENTER 4324 NORTH CONWAY PALMHURST Texas
ROLLING OAKS MALL 6909 N LOOP 1604 E SAN ANTONIO Texas
SHERMAN TOWN CENTER 4172 TOWN CENTER STREET SHERMAN Texas
SHOPS AT ROYAL OAKS 2600 S KIRKWOOD DR HOUSTON Texas
SUNLAND PLAZA 725 SUNLAND PARK DR EL PASO Texas
THE CENTER AT PEARLAND PARKWAY 2650 PEARLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120 PEARLAND Texas
THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA 15900 LA CANTERA PARKWAY SUITE #9900 SAN ANTONIO Texas
THE WOODLANDS MALL 1201 LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE SPACE 1220 THE WOODLANDS Texas
UVALDE RETAIL CENTER 3030 E MAIN ST UVALDE Texas
WALMART SUBDIVISION 4524 E HWY 83 RIO GRANDE CITY Texas
WESTGATE MALL 7701 W I‐40 AMARILLO Texas
WESTLAKES SHOPPING CENTER 8223 MARBACH ROAD SAN ANTONIO Texas
WESTOVER PLACE SHOPPING CENTER 8219 STATE HIGHWAY 151 SAN ANTONIO Texas
WILLOWBROOK MALL 7925 FM 1960 RD W HOUSTON Texas
