North Texas cities hit local deadline to apply for Amazon HQ2

You often get people from out of town who think Dallas and Fort Worth are one and the same.

They're not, of course. But according to members of both the Dallas and Fort Worth Chambers of Commerce, Amazon has asked that regions like ours make their pitches for the new Amazon HQ2 as a cohesive unit; that they apply all together.

Brandom Gengelbach, executive vice president of the Fort Worth Chamber, says we'll use that to our advantage.

"We are Dallas and Fort Worth," he said. "You’ve got the ninth largest city and the sixteenth largest city 30 miles apart."

Friday, September 29, was the deadline for North Texas cities to get their pitches into the Dallas and Fort Worth Chambers. The chambers, working together for this project, will package all of it up into one big regional pitch for the Amazon HQ2 October 19th deadline.

"We’re talking about with Amazon 8 million square-feet, 50,000 jobs," Gengelbach said. "We really want to harness the power of 7.2 million people in DFW."

If we make it onto Amazon's short list for their new headquarters, it's then that individual cities and sites in our region will be looked at more closely, Gengelbach said. The Chambers are being secretive about how many and which cities are included in the pitch, but the Dallas Business Journal reports about 30 sites in at least 12 cities are included.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says Tarrant County has eight sites included.

"Obviously word's out that Panther Island is being looked at, some areas of Sundance (Square)," Price said.

Price said if another North Texas city landed Amazon, she'd still be happy.

"We all want to make the short list, and then we want it to be Fort Worth, of course," she said. "But everybody will benefit when it comes to North Texas."

