Move over venison sandwich? Arby's new Porchetta sandwich has 15th Century roots

Meet the Porchetta sandwich. (Photo: Arby's, Stephen Hamilton)

Arby's is bringing meat-lovers across the country a new sandwich with 15th-Century roots.

Move over, venison-sandwich?

The fast food chain's newly released Porchetta sandwich is a nod to the 15th-Century version famous in the central Italian region of Umbria, according to company. Porchetta is a pork loin wrapped in skin-on pork belly and smoked for 8-hours.

Neville Craw, Arby's Brand Executive Chef, said the innovation team tests hundreds of potential menu items each year and landed on the Porchetta sandwich as the new option.

"Every Porchetta is made by hand before it goes into the smoker and we are really kind of doing the same quality, same craftsmanship that you would get at a single restaurant somewhere in NYC," he said. "It's the same thing; we are just able to do it for 3300 restaurants."

The sandwich will be available nationally for $5.49, and features thinly slice Porchetta with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette and garlic aioli on a toasted sub roll.

The new sandwich comes on the heels of the chain's wildly successful venison sandwich, sold out within 15 minutes in some locations.

Chris Fuller, Arby’s SVP of Communications, said the company believes the Porchetta might beat the venison sandwich's popularity because it's available nationally and not only in select markets.

And for those praying the venison sandwich will be back on the menu in the fall?

"We are doing our best to see how far-reaching we can get the venison available again this year," Fuller said. "Would love to do it nationally, but if we are, want to do it right."

