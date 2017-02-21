Mexican retaliation over Trump trade talk could hurt corn farmers

Mexico is upping the ante in its escalating war of words with
And that’s making U.S. corn farmers nervous.
In response to Trump’s threats of a border tax, Mexican Senator
Citing Trump's "anti-Mexican position," Rios Piter said in an interview, "It's time to think about how to shift the place where we are putting our money. If we stop buying their corn, farmers would have a good idea how important Mexico is" and realize "that taking this position is not a good idea."
Trump has proposed a 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for a border wall. He also signed an executive order to renegotiate the
But that could harm sectors like agriculture that enjoy a trade surplus with the rest of the world. About 15% of the record 15.1 billion bushels of corn produced in the U.S. last year was exported, and Mexico recently surpassed Japan to become the top buyer, says Paul Bertels, chief economist of the
“If the No. 1 market is unhappy, it’s in your interest to take notice,” Bertels says.
A loss of that market -- and possibly even just an intensifying standoff with Mexico -- would push down prices for Midwest corn farmers. "It's definitely going to make it harder for me to make a profit," says Bob Hemesath, a corn farmer in
Uncertainty over the latest skirmish may prompt some farmers to switch acreage from corn to soybeans as they plot their spring plantings over the next couple of weeks, says Chad Hart, an agricultural economist at
At least to some extent, Rios Piter is likely posturing to give Mexico negotiating leverage with the U.S., some economists say.
“Mexico wants to show that they are going to drive a hard bargain,” Hart says. The country, he says, is demonstrating that it’s “ready to respond to policy changes in the U.S. definitively and quickly.”
Ross Piter says he's "not bluffing." "It's important to stand up and say this has consequences."
While marshaling support for his bill in the Mexican legislature likely would be an uphill climb, Mexican officials are devising precisely those kinds of measures if Trump follows through on threats to impede Mexican shipments to the U.S., says Gary Hufbauer, senior fellow at the
A shift to South America would not be easy or inexpensive for Mexico. Midwest corn is mostly delivered to northern Mexico by rail while product destined for the southern part of the country largely arrives by ship from the
Overall, Hart estimates, the switch would add 40 cents to 50 cents a bushel to the price Mexican buyers pay for corn. Corn for May delivery is currently trading at about $3.75 a bushel.
And while Mexico legally could take the brash step, the U.S. could challenge it under Nafta’s terms, Hart says. Yet instead of further setting back
Sen.
If that happened, the country almost certainly would pick up other overseas customers.Brazil and Argentina couldn't meet both the fresh Mexican demand and current orders, forcing their existing buyers to turn to the U.S., Hart says. But the higher shipping costs would dampen demand and suppress U.S. corn prices just as farmers have started to recover from a two-year downturn. After peaking near $7 a bushel in 2013, corn futures prices bottomed out at about $3.30 last year, Bertels says.
“I’m nervous because of the unknown,” Hemesath, the Iowa corn farmer, says. But he isn’t backing away from corn. “I’m waiting for it to play out.”
