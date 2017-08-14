Merck's CEO quits Trump's council over Charlottesville

Hundreds of people rally in solidarity with Charlottesville, Va. in salem, Ore. on Aug. 13, 2017 (Photo: Anna Reed, Statesman Journal, via USA TODAY Network)

Merck's CEO Ken Frazier quit Monday President Trump's business council, dissatisfied with Trump's lackluster response to violence that erupted after a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The resignation prompted an angry response from Trump on Twitter. "Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!," Trump tweeted.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

"Our country's strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and political beliefs," Frazier tweeted.

"America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," Frazier said. "As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM