McDonald's nixes Olympics sponsorship after 41 years

In this Dec. 20, 2010, file photo, McDonald's signs sprout from the restaurant's parking lot in New York.

McDonald's has halted its Olympics sponsorship after 41 years supporting the worldwide sporting event.

In a joint announcement with the International Olympic Committee, the fast-food chain explained that it's part of an overall reevaluation of itself.

“As part of our global growth plan, we are reconsidering all aspects of our business and have made this decision in cooperation with the IOC to focus on different priorities,” said McDonald’s global chief marketing officer Silvia Lagnado.

The end is effective immediately and McDonald's is no longer listed on the IOC Web site as a sponsor.

In 1968, McDonald's airlifted hamburgers to homesick athletes at the Grenoble Winter Olympics, though the company didn't become a sponsor until the 1976 Montreal Summer Games, according to McDonald's Web site. Eight years later, the chain and franchisees built the McDonald's Olympic Swim Stadium for the Los Angeles Summer Games.

"We have mutually agreed with McDonald’s to part ways. I would like to thank our friends at McDonald’s on behalf of the IOC for the commitment the company has shown to the Olympic Movement over many decades," said Timo Lumme, managing director of IOC's television and marketing service.

