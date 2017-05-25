Lyft, Uber announce Monday return to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -- Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have announced they will relaunch its service in Austin on Monday, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation regulating transportation networking companies across Texas.

Uber confirmed in an email to KVUE that it will return to Austin on May 29. Lyft sent a text to drivers, including a KVUE employee who also drives for Lyft. That text reads:

“Lyft alert: Start your engines! We’re re-launching in Austin on Monday. See you on the roads!”

Lyft and Uber both left Austin shortly after the May 2016 vote on Proposition 1, which requires ride-hailing drivers in Austin to undergo fingerprint background checks. The passage of House Bill 100 by the current Texas legislature prompted both companies to say they would return to Austin once Gov. Greg Abbott signs it into law. HB 100 would create statewide regulations for TNCs.

