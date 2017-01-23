Kroger to hire 10,000 store employees

A Kroger sign. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

CINCINNATI — Supermarket giant Kroger said Monday it plans to hire 10,000 permanent employees across its different chains as it continues to expand.

The Cincinnati-based company currently employs more than 430,000 workers nationwide. Kroger (KR) has store chains such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer , Dillons , Smith's, King Soopers , Harris Teeter and Food 4 Less.

Kroger's move is the latest in a series of announcements from large corporations aimed at playing up their hiring in the U.S. Several automakers have shifted focus to expansion of plants in the U.S. and hiring waves to go with them as they seek to deflect tweets from President Trump about previously announced expansion plans in Mexico. In the case of Kroger, the hiring move comes as many traditional retailers, like Sears and Macy's, have announced store closings as they face more competition from online sellers.

Kroger isn't immune: Amazon has been experimenting with its own high-tech grocery operations.

"Kroger's growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers — and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations, in a statement.

The company said its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates in 2016. Over the last eight years, Kroger has created more than 86,000 new permanent jobs. These figures do not include jobs created as a result of capital investment, such as temporary construction jobs, nor do they include increases because of the company's mergers.

The hiring news comes as the company announced in December it wanted to cut costs by offering voluntary early retirement to nearly 2,000 workers. Executives said the move would target mostly office personnel and middle management. The early retirement offer did not include store and district associates, senior officers and supermarket division presidents.

Kroger has blamed food price deflation this year for weighing down its earnings. While deflation lowers grocery prices for shoppers, it makes it harder for supermarkets like Kroger to grow overall sales. Kroger reported a $391 million profit for the third quarter, an 8.6% drop from 2015.

In late-morning trading, Kroger shares were down 1.2%, or 40 cents, to $33.69.

The Cincinnati Enquirer