Kraft Heinz, Unilever scrap $143 billion deal

In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2015 Getty Images)

Kraft Heinz has decided to withdraw its bid to merge with Unilever, scrapping a $143 billion deal that would have been one of the biggest in corporate history, the companies announced Sunday.

Unilever’s continued resistance to the tie-up led condiments giant Kraft Heinz to abandon plans aimed at blending two companies that have a global footprint but face an uncertain future at a time U.S. consumers are turning toward natural products, and growth in emerging markets is slowing down.

“Kraft Heinz's interest was made public at an extremely early stage.,’’ said Michael Mullen, spokesman for Kraft Heinz. “Our intention was to proceed on a friendly basis, but it was made clear Unilever did not wish to pursue a transaction. It is best to step away early so both companies can focus on their own independent plans to generate value. We remain focused on driving long-term value while always putting our consumers first.”

A combination of Kraft Heinz, the company behind Oscar Mayer meats and Maxwell House coffee, with Unilever, whose brands include Lipton tea and Dove soap, would have been the third-largest corporate tie-up of all time, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Only the mergers of Mannesmann with Vodafone and Time Warner-with American Online would loom bigger.

But Unilever rejected the offer from the start, saying that the price Kraft Heinz was offering was too low. In a statement at the time the proposed deal was confirmed, Unilever said that it saw “no merit, either financial or strategic, for Unilever’s shareholders.’’

If the merger had taken place, it would have been the latest undertaken by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital, which orchestrated the combining of Kraft and Heinz in 2015, and together own 51% of the merged company.

While Unilever did not want to be acquired by Kraft Heinz, it has been on a buying spree of its own, purchasing Seventh Generation, which makes eco-friendly cleaning products, razor blade discounter Dollar Shave Club, and the air purification company Blueair.

In their joint statement Sunday announcing that there would be no deal, the companies said that “Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard.’’

USA TODAY