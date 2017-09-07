JCPenney to hire 2,500 associates in the Houston area

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

Looking for a job? JCPenney is hiring!

JCPenney announced Thursday they are doubling their staff and hiring 2,500 associates in the Houston area.

The company said they want "to serve shoppers restoring their homes, as well as support local job seekers following this devastating storm."

Associate positions are available for full-time and part-time work. Positions include: cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant, salon stylist and more.

The company said associates get competitive pay, a discount up to 25 percent, flexible scheduling and opportunities for advancement.

For those interested in applying:

Visit Houston-area JCPenney locations on Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Managers will be having in-person interviews and hiring on the spot.

Candidates are encouraged to bring supporting documents such as a social security card or passport to expedite hiring.

Also, it is better if you apply online or in-store at an applicant kiosk prior to the event.

