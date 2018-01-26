In-N-Out: Serve up fast food and make $160,000/year

(Photo: CBS LA)

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — In-N-Out, known for their made-to-order burgers and their not-so-secret, secret menu, is also known for their high pay in an industry usually associated with minimum wage.

The Irvine-based company recently said that, on average, a manager of an In-N-Out restaurant makes around $160,000 a year, and that’s without a college degree requirement. That’s roughly three times the industry average.

Pay for new workers starts at a minimum of $11 an hour, according to the In-N-Out website.

Other perks include a 401K retirement plan, paid vacation, dental care and vision care.

All this earned In-N-Out the No. 4 on Glassdoor’s 2018 Best Places To Work List, right above Google.

It might seem like a lot of money, but In-N-Out stands behind the manager pay, saying they work hard to make it a pleasant place that always seems to be at capacity.

Of the store manager’s duties, In-N-Out said the following in a statement:

“These responsibilities include ensuring that quality service, and cleanliness meet our high standards. As leaders, they hire, train, and develop their team, and are responsible for creating and managing an enthusiastic and positive working environment.”

