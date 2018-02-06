Hostess to pay employee bonuses in cash, Twinkies

Hostess workers to receive a sweet bonus this year.

The popular snack cake maker, known for treats such as Twinkies and Ding Dongs, recently announced that the new tax cuts for businesses are making it possible for workers to take home bonuses. More than 1,000 Hostess workers will be taking home $750 in cash and $500 in 401k contribution, according to a company statement.

In a letter to employees, executive chairman C. Dean Metropoulos said,

“The recent tax reform changes have given us the opportunity to review our benefit and compensation structure with an eye toward further investing in our workforce – our extraordinary team of employees who have and continue to help make Hostess so successful. As we have done in the past, the company’s management and board take great pleasure in sharing the company’s success with our employees.”

In addition to the extra money, employees will also receive a year's worth of free products. Employees will be able to take home a multi-pack of the "product of the week" every week for a year.

Hostess is the latest company to announce bonuses after the tax reform was enacted. Other businesses include AT&T and Southwest Airlines.

