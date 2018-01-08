H&M creates massive backlash by putting black child in 'coolest monkey' hoodie

(Photo: H&M/twitter)

H&M is facing backlash from angry shoppers after a black child was chosen as the model for a new hoodie that reads "The Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

CNN reports that the image in question appeared on H&M's online store in the U.K. where it is being sold as a "printed hooded top." It comes in three colors and styles, with the green "monkey hoodie" being modeled by the black child.

Twitter users saw the image and immediately called out the Swedish company for its "racist" marketing, and for putting a black child in an article of clothing bearing a common racial insult.

H&M responded by removing the image and offering an apology. The hoodie style is still being sold outside of the United States, however the offending hoodie is no longer available online.

“We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top," said a statement issued Monday by H&M. "The image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States. We believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do and will be reviewing all our internal policies accordingly to avoid any future issues.”

Even with the apology, many online are still taking H&M to task, with some vowing to never shop there again.

