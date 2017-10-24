H-E-B breaks ground on new Heights location

(Photo: Courtesy of H-E-B)

There is a new H-E-B coming to the Heights in 2018.

On Tuesday, city leaders and company executives held their groundbreaking ceremony for the 92,000 square foot grocery store.

Construction is expected to officially begin in November with an open date aimed for fall 2018.

H-E-B was able to build in the neighborhood after residents voted to repeal the ban on the legal sale of beer and wine in the Heights.

