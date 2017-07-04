HOUSTON - The public is invited to Houston’s premier Gulf Coast Metrology Technology Expo.

Leaders in manufacturing, engineers and other technical professionals will assemble to share ideas, take part in live demonstrations and learn about the latest trends in robotics, instruments and metrology systems technologies.

The Expo is open to anyone working in metrology and manufacturing technologies or those with future aspirations of working in this field.

The Gulf Coast Metrology Technology Expo will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a social from 4 to 6 p.m. Day two will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event takes place at Bass Tool Technical Center located at 10600 Hempstead Road, Houston, Texas, 77092. The event is free and there is free parking is available onsite. Lunch will be provided for attendees.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP here

Attendees will see demonstrations and gather information on:

Automation through collaborative robots implemented with inspection systems to:

Minimizing operator influence and error.

Increase manufacturing utilization.

Reduce bottle necks though quality control systems

Eliminates transporting parts to and from the CMM

Update machine tool settings automatically

New advances in software and equipment to:

Improve quality control through more efficient equipment

Produce a continuous stream of reliable data

Rapid detection of process variation

Independently verify quality levels

Increase manufacturing capabilities

Monitor and optimize production in real-time

Establish complete traceability

Centralize documentation database

Store inspection data for every manufactured part

Track components as they progress through production

Share, track, and trace data with upstream partners

This trade show will feature all types of precision measuring tools, gauges, fixtures, systems, robotics and software used in manufacturing applications.

Exhibitors include HEMCO gages, Mitutoyo, Faro, Starrett, Gagemaker, Fowler, Geomagic, Vision Engineering, Nachi, Beamer Laser Systems, Easy-METRIC, Hawkeye, Insize, Zeiss and others. This exhibitor lineup makes this an event you won't want to miss.

If you have an questions about the Metrology Expo, call (713) 682-1889 or eMail.

