Ford workers to get bonuses up to $9,000

It's another banner year for Ford workers, who should expect to receive up to $9,000 on average in profit-sharing checks thanks to a near record profit for the automaker.

The size of the check is expected to be the second-largest in the history of the Dearborn manufacturer.

The key figure for autoworkers is the $9 billion pretax profit earned in North America because the profit-sharing formula, negotiated with the United Auto Workers union, awards $1 for each $1 million in North American profit.

That makes it $9,000 for eligible employees, before taxes, compared with checks up to $9,300 earned in 2015.

By comparison, workers last year at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received up to $4,000. The company's profit sharing for 2016 is $5,000, Fiat Chrysler announced today.

