Ford unleashes an outrageous $94,000 pickup truck

Pushing the price boundaries again, Ford debuted the 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited pickup truck Thursday at the State Fair of Texas that inches the once-humble haulers closer to the $100,000 mark.

With the most capability and all optional packages selected, the F-450 Super Duty Limited tops out at a price of $94,455. For that, you can tow trailers that weigh more than 30,000 pounds.

It's not that the other Super Duty versions are much cheaper. The starting prices for the F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty Limited pickups range from $80,835 to $87,100.

“There are heavy-duty truck customers who need Super Duty-level capability and want true luxury,” Ford trucks marketing manager Todd Eckert said in a statement. "We created this new truck to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range as we see more and more truck customers trending to more premium models.”

The Super Duty Limited is no ordinary work truck. Standard features include 360-degree camera coverage and easier parking and backing up to a trailer, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping alert, forward collision warning, panoramic moon roof, heated and ventilated seats and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel.

The crew-cab pickup gets a 6.7-liter, eight-cylinder diesel engine.

