Finding new ways to use old malls
The growing popularity of online sales has fewer people going to the mall. Department stores have lost more jobs than coal mines in the past 15 years. Nationwide, hundreds of malls have shut down. Meg Oliver shows us how developers are transforming these
KHOU 12:49 PM. CDT May 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom not satisfied with arrest in son's murder
-
Good Samaritan helps move car off of struck homeless man
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Mother anxious for arrest after baby shot in the leg
-
Why people leave coins on soldiers' graves
-
Texas Representatives shove, toss out threats on house floor
-
HCSO looking for woman and one year old grandson
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Mom fought for seat belt bill to become law after losing child
-
HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in NE Harris County
More Stories
-
Witnesses help push car off homeless man after crash…May 30, 2017, 5:02 a.m.
-
The Texas Legislature just ended its session -…May 30, 2017, 5:50 a.m.
-
Mom not satisfied with arrest in son's murder in Waller Co.May 29, 2017, 10:14 p.m.