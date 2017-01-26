Fiat Chrysler hourly workers get $5,000 bonuses

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne is under pressure on sales reporting (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday that its American union workers will receive, on average, a $5,000 profit sharing check for 2016, or about $1,000 more than they did last year.

The automaker's 38,200 hourly workers represented by the United Auto Workers and about 2,000 salaried workers represented by the union will receive their checks on Feb. 17.

The automaker said the payment acknowledges the key role its hourly employees play in the company's strategic and financial goals.

This year's profit sharing checks are based on a new formula the union agreed to as part of its 2015 labor contract.

Last year, under a different formula, the automaker's UAW-represented workers receive profit-sharing checks of up to $4,000.

Under the new contract, workers receive $800 for every 1 percentage point in profit margin generated by Fiat Chrysler's North American unit and is based on the worker's compensated hours.

On Thursday, Fiat Chrysler said it earned pre-tax profit of $5.5 billion (5.1 billion euro) in North America, which works out to a profit margin of 7.4%.

With this payment, Fiat Chrysler U.S. employees have received more than $18,000 in profit sharing since 2009.

