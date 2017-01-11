FedEx introduces package dropoff, pickup at Walgreens

A Walgreens Drug Store is seen in Washington, DC, December 21, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

Shipping giant FedEx said Wednesday its customers will be able to drop off and pick up packages at “thousands of Walgreens” locations nationwide.

The initial, "small-scale" rollout will be done this spring, with more stores added to the program in the coming months, Walgreens said in a statement. Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Ill., plans to make the program available chainwide at nearly 8,000 stores by fall 2018.

The “long-term” agreement was struck after FedEx conducted research that showed customers rank pharmacies as “a preferred location for accessing their e-commerce shipments,” Raj Subramaniam, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx, said in a statement.

The companies didn't disclose the financial terms of the alliance.

USA Today