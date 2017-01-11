FedEx introduces package dropoff, pickup at Walgreens

Shipping giant
The initial, "small-scale" rollout will be done this spring, with more stores added to the program in the coming months, Walgreens said in a statement. Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Ill., plans to make the program available chainwide at nearly 8,000 stores by fall 2018.
The “long-term” agreement was struck after FedEx conducted research that showed customers rank pharmacies as “a preferred location for accessing their e-commerce shipments,” Raj Subramaniam, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx, said in a statement.
The companies didn't disclose the financial terms of the alliance.
USA Today
