Exclusive, free digital marketing event for business owners

(Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: GEORGES GOBET, This content is subject to copyright.)

You are invited to: Navigating 2017 Online & Beyond with KHOU11, G/O Digital and Google

Are you looking for ways to boost your online presence, but need a better understanding of the digital space? "Navigating 2017 Online & Beyond" is a free, exclusive event at the Whitehall Houston Hotel dedicated to teaching you how to leverage the power of digital marketing.

The event features speakers from, KHOU11, Google, and G/O Digital. Topics of discussion will include native advertising, search engine optimization, over-the-top content (OTT), social media branding and digital marketing strategy.

If you're a business owner searching for more clients; trying to be found in the digital space; or, curious about the digital landscape for businesses of all sizes, click here to register

Space is limited for this half day seminar, so secure your spot now. The event is on June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will also be included.

RSVP Now

AGENDA

8:30 - 9 a.m - Registration/Meet and Greet/Breakfast/Opening Remarks

Susan McEldoon, President & General Manager, KHOU11

9 - 10 a.m. - Best Practices for Building Your Brand Online in 2017

Chris Fehrmann, Sr. Director of Product, G/O Digital

10 - 11 a.m. - A Guide to Winning Micro-Moments

Miwa Gardner-Page, Google

11 - 11:15 a.m. - Break/Networking

11:15 - noon - The Convergence of TV and Digital Video Advertising

Chris Fehrmann, Sr. Director of Product, G/O Digital

© 2017 KHOU-TV