Economic study: Super Bowl LI had $347M net impact on Houston

HOUSTON – Discovery Green usually sees 1.3 million visitors in a year. The city hit that number in nine days during Super Bowl LI earlier this year.

Houston's Super Bowl Host Committee announced the result of their economic impact study Thursday morning. Houston's net impact for the Super Bowl was $347 million.

Approximately 150,000 out of town visitors came to Houston to enjoy the week's festivities. And those people liked what they saw.

Visit Houston says they are seeing increased interest in conventions and groups wanting to come to Houston to host their events.

They say Houston's affordability was huge during the Super Bowl, and that made all the difference.

"And that is what we were all about,” Ric Campo, board chairman of the host committee, said.

Houston is already busy trying to secure its next Super Bowl.

