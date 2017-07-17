Delta announces Amsterdam-Austin flights for SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas -- Delta Air Lines will add four nonstop round-trip flights between Austin and the Netherlands during South by Southwest 2018.

The airline and city said the flights between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) will operate March 8, 9, 14 and 18, 2018. Delta added the flights will use a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 225 seats.

“Events like the SXSW always attract thousands of international visitors so it’s important for Delta to meet the demands of our customers by offering special flights to these events,” said Dwight James, Delta’s senior vice president, Transatlantic in a statement. “This is one benefit of both our large fleet and partnership with KLM – we can schedule services across our network as demand dictates, whether that’s a summer seasonal service or these flights to Austin.”

Delta previously announced it would be offering nonstop round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Amsterdam, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul in January 2018 for the Consumer Electronics Show. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is listed as a hub for Delta, as well as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Jim Smith, executive director at ABIA, said these flights will make it even easier for global customers to experience SXSW, which he said received more than 400,000 attendees last year.

