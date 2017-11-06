KHOU
Comcast hit with major internet outage across U.S.

Neal Bennett , WTLV 4:41 PM. CST November 06, 2017

Comcast internet customers may be having a problem with their internet Monday.

Several reports are coming in from major cities around the country about internet outages by Comcast customers, including in Houston. 

The company itself tweeted that they are aware of the problems and are working to fix them.

According to the website downdectector.com, major cities including New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. are impacted by the outage.

Comcast says that an "external network issue" is causing the outages.

Television services are not impact by the outage.

 

 

