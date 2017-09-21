Budweiser, Lyft want to be your designated driver

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 03: The Lyft app is seen on a passenger's phone on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lyft) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Ride-sharing service Lyft and Budweiser are teaming up to be your designated driver.

Budweiser's 'Give a Damn. Don't Drive Drunk' campaign is providing up to 150,000 total round-trip rides during weekends and holidays through the end of the year. The rides will be available across 10 states: New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

To redeem the offer, head to Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram page each Thursday at 1 p.m. CT to find a unique ride code. Those over the age of 21 can use it to claim a $20 ride credit (two $10 one-way rides) through the Lyft app. The credits can be redeemed for rides taken between 5 PM and 5 AM local time that Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night.

