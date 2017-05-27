British Airways outage cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: A British Airways plane lands at Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010 in London, England. The planned three day strike by BA cabin crew this weekend will now go ahead as talks between the airline and the union Unite collapsed earlier today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2010 Getty Images)

A global IT failure prompted British Airways to cancel all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports Saturday on a busy holiday weekend.

"We apologise for the current IT systems outage," the airlines said on Twitter. "We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

The flights were canceled until at least 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. EDT) after the "major IT systems failure" led to extreme congestion in terminals at the two major airports that serve London.

The airlines urged passengers not to go to the airport. The shutdown is particularly problematic because it falls on a holiday weekend when thousands of Britons are traveling.

“We’ve tried all of the self-check-in machines. None were working, apart from one,” said Terry Page, booked on a flight to Texas. “There was a huge queue for it and it later transpired that it didn’t actually work, but you didn’t discover that until you got to the front.”

The airlines did not say what caused the computer problem, only that it was working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

