Brides left without dresses as Alfred Angelo closes stores

HOUSTON – Some brides across the country and here in Houston have been told their dress shop is going belly up and shutting down.

Employees at Alfred Angelo said they found out Thursday that the store was closing at the end of the day.

There are three stores in Houston, one on Post Oak, one in the Willowbrook area and another in Webster.

If you were a lucky bride, whose dress was ready, the store called customers to pick it up immediately.

Kirstynn Stoltz said she only had one hour to get to a San Antonio store or her dress and bridesmaid's dresses, would be gone.

“Luckily, I made it! If I didn't, I don't know what I would do because I wouldn't have my dream dress,” she said.

But not every bride was so lucky.

Some customers online say their orders have been canceled. Others say they've merely been told to contact an attorney.

