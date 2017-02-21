Austin startup worried about repealing of the Affordable Care Act

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Top Republicans in Congress have made it clear, they want to repeal tyhe Affordable Care Act (ACA). But exactly how they're going to do it, hasn't been resolved yet.

As a result, many people are worried about what a repeal could mean for them, including those who work

in Austin's tech Industry.

Mason Hale is the founder of startup company SwimTopia, a business that helps people manage competitive swim teams in close to 40 states. Currently, Hale has six employees he knows the benefits from the Affordable Care Act.

"I think the uncertainty is really almost the worst aspect of this," Hale said.

Republicans have stated they plan to gut the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has stated he plans to pursue a "two-track approach" to chip away at the Affordable Care Act through executive powers and legislation.

Before ACA, Hale says he didn't have enough employees to get a good insurance rate. However, because of the law, a health insurance exchange was created. Hale said it gave people like him the ability to buy insurance while building a business.

"If the Affordable Care Act goes away especially some of these provisions fewer people are going to be able to take those risks," Hale said.

Stacey Pogue, a Senior Policy Analyst with the Center for Public Policy Priorities, said the legislation is too complex to just do away with the entire thing.

"The affordable care act is far from perfect, but there are some things it did really well. We should keep the things it did well and fix the things it didn't do well," Pogue said.

According to Pogue, almost 2 million people in Texas buy coverage directly from an insurance company which means they don't get it through their job.

"That market can become very destabilized because insurance companies won't know the changing rules of the game," Pogue said.

It's estimated more than 900,000 people here in Texas gained coverage because of the Affordable Care Act. For more information, go here.

