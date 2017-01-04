Amazon wants to dress you -- literally

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon seems to be becoming a clothes horse.

The Seattle online retailer has been building out its wardrobe of private clothing lines for some time and now it looks to be adding athletic wear to the rack.

Tech site Recode reported Wednesday that Amazon is hiring brand managers with a “passion for sport, athletes and those living an active lifestyle” who can help it "build authentic activewear private label brands that have compelling and unique DNA and deliver amazing consumer valued innovation.”

The addition would bring to nine the number of affordable private label clothing lines Amazon currently offers. The company began quietly rolling them out in February. The most recently added — called Buttoned Down — offers men's button down shirts in the $40 to $50 price range.

The lines give Amazon a piece of the lucrative basics and fast fashion market and also let the company fill in areas where its outside vendors do not have offerings.

Amazon's current private label clothing brands:

- Buttoned Down, men's shirts

- Franklin & Freeman, men's shoes

- Franklin Tailored, men's suits

- James & Erin, women's sweaters

- Lark & Ro, women's "wardrobe essentials"

- North Eleven, women's cold weather clothing

- Scout + Ro, children's clothing

- Society New York, women's dresses and handbags