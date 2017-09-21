Amazon reviewing website for suggesting bomb-making materials

NEW YORK--Amazon is reviewing its website after it suggested customers in the U.K. buy bomb-making ingredients.

Channel 4 News in London said that when it tried to buy certain chemicals on Amazon, the website's "frequently bought together" section suggested products that could help build a bomb.

Customers who purchased things like charcoal were prompted to buy other products like sulfur.

Some experts say the online retailer's algorithm may be based on the buying patterns of amateur fireworks-makers and backyard rocket scientists.

But many are concerned the lists will encourage and help those who want to inflict harm.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), based in Seattle, says it only sells products that comply with U.K. laws. The company also said that it would continue to work closely with police and law enforcement agencies if needed to assist their investigations.

