Abercrombie eyes takeover bids, and its stock rises

Zlati Meyer , USA TODAY , KHOU 11:28 AM. CDT May 10, 2017

Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) stock rose 12% in early trading on Wednesday following a news report that the company was looking to sell itself..

The news, which drove up the company's stock $1.51 to $14.18, comes as major retailers are closing stores or filing for bankruptcy.

According to a Reuters story, Abercrombie has hired the investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to oversee possible takeover deals

A one-time fashion darling for teenagers and 20-somethings, Abercrombie has since lost its mojo.

Other chains with major mall presences that are struggling  include PaylessBebeRue21J.C. PenneyMacy's and Sears,

Abercrombie's stock is at its lowest since 2000.

