3 Joe's Crab Shack locations close in Houston area

HOUSTON - Several Joe's Crab Shacks around the country have suddenly closed including some in Houston.

According to a report by the Houston Business Journal, the restaurant on the North Freeway, the Gulf Freeway and in Pearland have all closed.

Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group owns the chain. In June, they filed for bankruptcy.

A judge is expected to approve a sale to Landry's on Thursday. But at this time, it is unclear the future of the closed locations.

Closed Locations:

3239 Silverlake Village Drive in Pearland

14901 North Freeway in Houston

12400 Gulf Freeway in Houston

