3 Joe's Crab Shack locations close in Houston area

Several Joe's Crab Shacks around the country have suddenly closed including some in Houston.

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:27 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

HOUSTON - Several Joe's Crab Shacks around the country have suddenly closed including some in Houston. 

According to a report by the Houston Business Journal, the restaurant on the North Freeway, the Gulf Freeway and in Pearland have all closed. 

Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group owns the chain. In June, they filed for bankruptcy. 

A judge is expected to approve a sale to Landry's on Thursday. But at this time, it is unclear the future of the closed locations. 

Closed Locations:

  • 3239 Silverlake Village Drive in Pearland
  • 14901 North Freeway in Houston
  • 12400 Gulf Freeway in Houston

