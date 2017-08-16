3 Joe's Crab Shack locations close in Houston area

HOUSTON - Several Joe's Crab Shacks around the country have suddenly closed including some in Houston.
According to a report by the Houston Business Journal, the restaurant on the North Freeway, the Gulf Freeway and in Pearland have all closed.
Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group owns the chain. In June, they filed for bankruptcy.
A judge is expected to approve a sale to Landry's on Thursday. But at this time, it is unclear the future of the closed locations.
Closed Locations:
- 3239 Silverlake Village Drive in Pearland
- 14901 North Freeway in Houston
- 12400 Gulf Freeway in Houston
