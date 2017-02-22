Big $403 million Powerball drawing is tonight

The jackpot for Wednesday night's
The one-time cash option for Wednesday's drawing was estimated at $243.9 million. Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia,
The pending jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever offered for the game, and has reached a level where many occasional players start buying tickets, lottery officials say. Looking at data from the Multi-State Lottery Association — an affiliation of the lotteries that sell Powerball and MegaMillions tickets — Wednesday's jackpot at $4303 million would be the 10th largest Powerball drawing.
However, the upcoming jackpot pales in comparison with the record nearly $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot that was shared by three ticket holders in January 2016.
In November, 20 co-workers in Tennessee split the $420 million prize. The co-workers at a Portland, Tenn., company entered an office pool and won the Nov. 26 drawing.
Powerball tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
Players choose the first five numbers from a set of 69 white balls and the Powerball from a pool of 26 red balls.
Powerball jackpots start at $40 million. The game's second prize for matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball is $1 million. There were five $1 million prizes — in Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New
The twice-weekly Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday and Saturday.
(© 2017 KHOU)
