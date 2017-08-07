$2 million Powerball ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonian is $2 million richer!
The Texas Lottery announced that a $2 million quick-pick ticket was sold at a Vista Express gas station on the west side located at 2002 Buena Vista Street.
The winning numbers were announced in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
A $2 million winning ticket for last night's #Powerball drawing was sold in #SanAntonio! #TexasLottery #SundayFunday #Texas pic.twitter.com/Oo919fbDqF— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) August 6, 2017
The winner has not claimed their ticket yet.
