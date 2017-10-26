LOS ANGELES --- A man hopped over a railing and into the the Houston Astros’ bullpen in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Footage showed the man with a Dodgers hat worn backward, a Dodgers jersey and gray shorts leap into the bullpen where he was immediately grabbed by a security guard and what appears to be Astros bullpen coach Craig Bjornson.

More team security officers encircled the man as Astros players and other team personnel can be seen looking on. The man was led off in handcuffs.

