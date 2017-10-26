HOUSTON - George Springer sat alone behind the podium, with a sea of strangers staring at him, all wanting to ask questions.

He looked around the room, leaned back, closed his eyes, and remembered the days that he would be terrified to be in this situation.

He absolutely hated to talk.

When he was a kid, he would sit in the back of the class, hoping the teacher would never call him. When he went to the University of Connecticut, he enrolled in classes where there were no presentations. When he went out to eat, he’d simply point at the item on the menu.

Photos: George Springer shines in national spotlight

Photos: George Springer shines in national spotlight LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 1 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 2 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 and Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in eleven innings to win game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) 3 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 4 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 5 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Jose Altuve #27 and George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in eleven innings to win game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 6 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 7 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Cameron Maybin #3 after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 8 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Jose Altuve #27 after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 9 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 10 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) 11 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 12 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 13 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 14 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 15 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Jose Altuve #27 after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 16 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) 17 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 18 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 19 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Carlos Correa #1 and George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in eleven innings to win game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 20 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 21 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 22 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 23 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 24 / 30

MORE HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the locker room after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) 25 / 30

MORE HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 20: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros catches a pop up fly at the wall hit by Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) 26 / 30

MORE George Springer #4 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park 27 / 30

MORE HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 20: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros catches a pop up fly at the wall hit by Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) 28 / 30

MORE NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros looks on during "God Bless America" during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) 29 / 30

MORE LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros answers questions from the media ahead of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images) 30 / 30

MORE

“I was the guy who didn’t talk,’’ says Springer, who hit the biggest home run in the Houston Astros’ history Wednesday evening, a two-run shot in the 11th inning that provided the club's first World Series victory ever - a 7-6 triumph that evened the Series 1-1 with the Dodgers.

"I would sit in the back. I would avoid speaking at all costs up until I was 18 or 19 in college. I didn’t even like to order food on the phone. I didn’t like to open the menu, and say, “I want a steak sandwich. I would just point to it.

“I was just so scared to do it.’’

Springer, you see, has a stuttering problem. He had it his whole life. He doesn’t ever remember taking speech therapy, or getting outside assistance.

He just avoided talking.

Photos: Astros stun Dodgers in Game 2

Photos: Astros defeat Dodgers 7-6 in World Series Game 2, tie series at 1 Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez, shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder George Springer celebrate after defeating the Dodgers in eleven innings in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 1 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin (3) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after scoring in the eleventh inning against the Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 2 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 3 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin celebrates with relief pitcher Chris Devenski after the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in eleven innings in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 4 / 82

MORE Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 5 / 82

MORE Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski (47) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 6 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates his two run home run in the eleventh inning against the Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 7 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run with shortstop Carlos Correa against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 8 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and left fielder Marwin Gonzalez celebrate a solo home run by shortstop Carlos Correa in the 10th inning against the Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 9 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eleventh inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 10 / 82

MORE Houston Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 11 / 82

MORE Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 12 / 82

MORE Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles (53) talks with catcher Brian McCann (16) in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 13 / 82

MORE Dodgers center fielder Kike Hernandez (14) runs the bases on a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the tenth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 14 / 82

MORE Dodgers infielder Logan Forsythe (11) tags out Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 15 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 16 / 82

MORE Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 17 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin (3) steals second base as Dodgers infielder Austin Barnes cannot field the ball in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 18 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with teammate Cameron Maybin (3) after hitting a two-run home run against the Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 19 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after a home run by shortstop Carlos Correa (not pictured) in the 10th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 20 / 82

MORE Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 21 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 22 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Gary Pettis (8) in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 23 / 82

MORE Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 24 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 25 / 82

MORE Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez celebrates after hitting a solo home run with shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve in the ninth inning against the Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 26 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 27 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 28 / 82

MORE Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts on second base after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 29 / 82

MORE Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa after hitting a solo home run in the 9th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 30 / 82

MORE Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 8th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 31 / 82

MORE Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 32 / 82

MORE Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor (3) watches a ball hit for a solo home run by Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (not pictured) in the 9th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 33 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 34 / 82

MORE Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout ater scoring on an RBI single by shortstop Carlos Correa in the eighth inning against the Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 35 / 82

MORE Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 36 / 82

MORE Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 37 / 82

MORE Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 38 / 82

MORE Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 39 / 82

MORE Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 40 / 82

MORE Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig cannot catch a ball hit for a double by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) in the 8th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 41 / 82

MORE Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) reacts after not making a catch against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) in the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 42 / 82

MORE Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hits a RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 8th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 43 / 82

MORE Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 44 / 82

MORE Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 45 / 82

MORE Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig throws his glove after failing to catch a ball hit for a ground-rule double by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the 8th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 46 / 82

MORE Houston Astros catcher Evan Gattis (11) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 47 / 82

MORE Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 48 / 82

MORE Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two run home run against the Houston Astros in sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 49 / 82

MORE Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 50 / 82

MORE Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander reacts as he gives up a two-run home run to Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) in the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 51 / 82

MORE Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson (31) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 52 / 82

MORE Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) runs to tag out Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) in the third inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 53 / 82

MORE Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) in the third inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 54 / 82

MORE Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) prepares to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 55 / 82

MORE Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch in the third inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 56 / 82

MORE Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) hits a sacrifice bunt against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 57 / 82

MORE Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is congratulated by first base coach Rich Dauer after hitting a RBI single against the Dodgers in the third inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 58 / 82

MORE Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson celebrates with third base coach Chris Woodward after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 59 / 82

MORE Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 60 / 82

MORE Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) scores on a single by third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 61 / 82

MORE Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 62 / 82

MORE Dodgers former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws out the ceremonial first pitch as broadcaster Vin Scully looks on before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 63 / 82

MORE Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully addresses the crowd before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 64 / 82

MORE Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 65 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 66 / 82

MORE Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig catches a foul ball hit by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) in the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 67 / 82

MORE Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully (left) hands the ball to former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela for the ceremonial first pitch in game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 68 / 82

MORE Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 69 / 82

MORE Dodgers relief pitcher Kenta Maeda throws a pitch against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 70 / 82

MORE Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) hits an infield single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 71 / 82

MORE Dodgers former player Fernando Valenzuela (34) pitches the ceremonial first pitch before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 72 / 82

MORE Vietnam veterans including Roy Gleason (far right) are introduced before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 73 / 82

MORE Astros center fielder George Springer (4) is walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 74 / 82

MORE Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor (3) is tagged out by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 75 / 82

MORE Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) is walked by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 76 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) looks on from the dugout in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 77 / 82

MORE Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 78 / 82

MORE Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is out against Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) on a double play during the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 79 / 82

MORE Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after he is out on a called third strike against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 80 / 82

MORE Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel fouls out in the sith inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 81 / 82

MORE Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hits a RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 82 / 82

MORE

“I remember my parents tried to slow me down,’’ Springer said, “and get me to say what I had to say. Not to speak too fast. But I was a kid, so I’m sure I spoke way faster.

“When I was around my friends, it didn’t seem to bother them. It didn’t seem to faze them. I would just talk, and if I did [stutter], they would wait until I was done, and then just continued the conversation.’’

It wasn’t until three years ago, when Springer was emerging as a star, and the cover subject of the famous 2014 Sports Illustrated that predicted the Astros would be World Series champs in 2017, that Springer realized he could no longer hide.

“I was talking to a group of kids in New York,’’ said Springer, a spokesman for SAY, the Stuttering Association for the Young, “and I kind of had an epiphany that I’m involved in this organization for one reason. And that’s to help anybody I can.

“I want kids or adults to see I’m a normal person. I just happen to stutter. Seeing these kids and the pain they go through because they feel bullied, and they feel isolated, is sad.

“I decided right then and there, “You know what, I’m going to expose myself.’’

So Springer began talking. He became one of the faces of the franchise. He was mic’d up at the All-Star Game while in the field. And there he was Wednesday night, talking to a room full of reporters, sometimes stumbling over a word, but sitting confidently, atop the world.

“I’ve become more comfortable talking,’’ says Springer, who hit a career-high 34 homers, all out of the leadoff spot. “I was like, I can’t tell somebody to do something if I’m not going to go out and do it myself.

“I can’t spread a message to kids and adults if I’m not willing to put myself out there. I’m going to stutter. I don’t care. It’s not going to stop me from talking.’’

These days, you can barely tell Springer ever had a serious stuttering problem. Oh sure, there are times when the words don’t come out quickly, or he’ll occasionally get stuck on a word, but it’s like a car getting momentarily stuck in third gear, trying to maneuver into fourth.

“I’ve learned to switch words without anybody knowing it,’’ Springer says. “I’ve learned how to do things, and speak with my hands, and slow down my sentence, or do something that you wouldn’t be able to tell that is actually helping me. If I’m feeling like I’m going to stutter over a word, I’ll just pause.

“I’ve learned how to do all of that stuff.’’

There are 70 million people in the world who have a stuttering problem, including 3 million in the United States, and if nothing else, Springer would love to be their role model.

He still remembers the pride he felt when he learned that one of his heroes, Bo Jackson, the former All-Star outfielder and Pro Bowl running back, had a stuttering problem. It was severe. When Jackson joined the Kansas City Royals, I’d talk to Jackson nearly every day. He was fine when we had private talks, but in groups, there was a sense of panic, and he’d struggle with the words.

He seethed when someone mocked his stutter, and was incensed when people thought he was arrogant by always saying his name in the third person.

“I would always say Bo,’’ Jackson told me privately, “because I couldn’t’ say the word, 'I', without stuttering. That was the only reason, but people didn’t know that.’’

Now, the world knows all about Bo, one of the greatest athletes who ever lived, and they’re starting to know about Springer, one of the game’s rising stars.

“I actually didn’t know that about Bo until someone brought it to my attention,’’ Springer says. “It doesn’t make him any more or less cooler, but I know what he’s going through and what he went through. For an athlete of his caliber to show that he’s human, it’s great for people to see.

“I would like to meet him some day just to shake his hand.’’

The feeling is mutual.

'I've got my eye on him,'" Jackson tells USA TODAY Sports. 'I'm proud of him."

Springer, who struck out four times in Game 1, only to come back with a single, double and homer, breathed new life in the Series by going deep off Brandon McCarthy with an opposite field homer, and now the Astros return home to Minute Maid Park where they have yet to lose this postseason.

"I had to take a minute," Justin Verlander said of Springer's majestic homer, "to recompose myself.’’

Springer, 28, refused to bask in the glory. He credited Marwin Gonzalez’s game-tying homer in the ninth inning as the biggest of the game, and praised Cameron Maybin for making it easy on him with his leadoff single and stolen base in the 11th.

Now, if everything goes according to plan, he’ll be on a parade float in downtown Houston in a week, grabbing every microphone he can find.

“I can’t wait to tell the world,’’ Springer says, “that the Houston Astros are World Series champs.

“That’s my dream.’’

© 2017 KHOU