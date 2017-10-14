Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after sliding safely into home in the bottom of the ninth inning after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez loses control of the ball during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) celebrates after the eighth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve crosses home plate for the winning run as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reaches for the ball during the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles after hitting the game winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS against the Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick and teammates after hitting the game winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS against the Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts during the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with his teammates after defeating the New York Yankees game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer during the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting the game winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros players react to winning the game during the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) greets second baseman Jose Altuve (27) after their win over the New York Yankees in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts during the seventh inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick after hitting the game winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS against the Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting the game winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits the game winning RBI in the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits the game winning RBI in the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) makes a running catch during the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with manager A.J. Hinch (14) after defeating the New York Yankees game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) after their win over the New York Yankees in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after sliding safely into home in the bottom of the ninth inning after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez loses control of the ball during game two of the 2017 ALCS. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after scoring the game-winning run during the ninth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers during the first inning of game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch in the first inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) makes a play in the second inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Overall view during the national anthem before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa greets third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates his home run with first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets guard James Harden sits behind home plate during the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) fields a ground ball during the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) makes a catch in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) sits in the dugout during the sixth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) throws his bat after grounding out in the sixth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after in the sixth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
View of the ALCS 2017 logo as Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers during the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits a double in the seventh inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrates after hitting a double in the seventh inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fan holds up a sign for second baseman Jose Altuve (27, not pictured) during the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) makes a catch during the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer during the fifth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with left fielder Marwin Gonzalez after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reaches for the home run ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa during the fourth inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta looks on during the second inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks into the dugout after the second inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) is tagged out by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the third inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve dives back to first ahead of the throw to New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
The train conductor looks on before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Fans listen to the national anthem before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and first base coach Rich Dauer react at first base as Yankees first baseman Greg Bird looks on during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) stands at second base during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve makes it safely back to first ahead of a throw to New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird during the first inning of game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates after Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner was called out at third base on a replay in the third inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Maxine Williams (second from left) and Walter Peine (fourth from left) throw first pitches before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Fans receive signs before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Overall view as Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers to New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge during the first inning of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Fans arrive before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) makes a leaping catch in the third inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Fans arrive before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) makes a catch during the first inning of game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fan holds a sign up before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fans pose for a photo before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) listen to the national anthem before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) in the first inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single in the first inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single in the first inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) avoids a pitch in the first inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold a sign prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
A Los Angeles Dodgers fan sits among Houston Astros and New York Yankees fans prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch in the first inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks in from the bull pen before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold a sign prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks in from the bull pen before game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fans watch batting practice prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) in the dug out prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and center fielder George Springer (4) warm up prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fans arrive prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) warm up prior to game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
