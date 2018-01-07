WATCH: South Korean children sing at Sutherland Springs church

A group of choir students from a Baptist church in South Korea came to Texas as part of a short tour and stopped by the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs for their first performance.

According to residents that talked to the group, they are moving on to Dallas and the state capitol after their stop in Sutherland Springs.

Residents say that they were touched and humbled by the gesture.

WATCH:

Video provided by Stephen Willeford

