Tim Duncan, HEB deliver 400K pounds of food to U.S. Virgin Islands

Tim Duncan has been the face of hurricane relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands since the first storm hit and kept working after the second one hit as well.

The future hall of famer has rallied San Antonio, Spurs fans, the San Antonio Food Bank, and H-E-B to help people get through a tough time in the island's history.

On Sunday, H-E-B shared a picture of Duncan delivering more than 400K pounds of food and supplies to the Virgin Islands.

H-E-B & the SA Food Bank along w/ our amazing customers helped Tim Duncan deliver nearly 400K lbs of food to #VirginIslands. Thank you Tim!! pic.twitter.com/iPhuhM9sOY — H-E-B (@HEB) October 8, 2017

To donate to Duncan's 21 U.S. Virgin Island Relief Fund, click here.

