Texas A&M professor shows kindness to single mom

It's not easy being a parent and finding time for yourself, much less being a single parent.

One mom found herself in a bind but a simple act of kindness and understanding helped to get her through.

Texas A&M student and mom Ashton Robinson’s sitter canceled at the last minute and instead of calling into class, Robinson called to see what options her professor would give her for missing.

To her surprise, Dr. Henry Musoma said just bring little Emmett to class.

Robinson posted a video to Facebook of her professor holding her son while giving his lecture. She said people like him make life a little bit easier and it makes her proud to be an Aggie.

The post so far has gotten shared over 12,000 times with tons of people praising this professor's kindness.

Way to go Professor Musoma!

