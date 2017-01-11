Best of Houston: Juicy, delicious burgers

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

HOUSTON- Burger fanatics brace your taste buds!

Houston is known for its delicious food from Tex-Mex to BBQ, but it is also home to some of the best burger joints.

Below is a list curated from Houston foodies (KHOU 11 viewers) with hamburgers that will not disappoint. If you are craving a juicy, delicious hamburger then these are the places to visit:

Whataburger

Yes, you've heard of it and somebody has demanded you try it if you visit. It's pronounced, "What-a-burger." The "iconic" Texas-rooted fast food chain was started more than 60 years ago and serves everything from jalapeno and cheese burgers, chicken strip sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast taquitos, honey butter chicken biscuits and more. Best of all it is open 24 hours with locations in every part of the city!

Multiple locations

Open 24 hours

More info

Champ Burger

This burger restaurant has been around since 1963 and they claim to be home of the original "Texas Size Steak Sandwich." Their menu features various burgers like chili and cheese, bacon, jalapeno and more. They also serve up a hearty breakfast that features double decker breakfast sandwiches and of course breakfast tacos! Keep in mind if you come with a group that they don't accept separate pay orders from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

304 Sampson Street, Houston, TX 77003

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

More info

Hubcap Grill

This burger grill has been featured all over the country from talk shows to magazines. They pride themselves in having fresh, never frozen 100% chuck beef, homemade toasted buns, freshly cut potato fries and hand-formed patties. The original, downtown location has been around years and only accepts cash. Their Heights location features a 'beer yard' with a ping pong table, bean bag toss, picnic tables and of course juicy burgers!

1111 Prairie, Houston, TX 77002 (Downtown)

1133 W 19th, Houston, TX 77008 (Heights)

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Downtown)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Heights)

More info

Lankford’s Grocery and Market

This quaint restaurant located between Fourth Ward and Midtown houses some tasty burgers behind its white and red exterior. Bright red picnic tables can be seen out front that are usually seated with burger lovers eating everything from their Philadelphia Cheese Burger to their Wasabi Burger.They also offer tater tots, onion rings, fries, and curly fries!

88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Burger Joint

If you find yourself in the Montrose area of Houston and in need of a good burger this may be the place for you. The Burger Joint offers everything from your more traditional burger to flavor-filled choices like the Kimchi burger. There are also veggie options for meatless burger fans. The restaurant prides itself in using quality ingredients such as freshly ground Angus beef and hand-cut french fries with special dipping sauces!

2703 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006 (email sent)

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

More info

Sparkle’s Hamburger Spot

From the outside it looks like an old-school shack, but behind it's glass order window there are some delicious burgers being made. Not only is Sparkle's known for its burgers like the "Chili-Chz" or "Hickory Bacon," but they are also a great stop for breakfast. They serve up pork chops with grits, eggs and toast in addition to their Cajun platters featuring chicken-n-waffles. This iconic spot just east of downtown is one to try!

1515 Dowling St., Houston, TX 77003 (call at 8am on 1/3)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack

It is a burger shack that is literally under the Southwest Freeway. Having been family owned for more than 30 years, Bubba's Texas Burger Shack offers a little bit of everything. They are known for being the first restaurant to sell Buffalo burgers in the city. In addition to offering burgers, they have a variety of local beers. By the way, they're dog friendly!

5230 Westpark Dr., Houston, TX 77056 (use IG)

Hours: Monday-Satruday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More info

Pappas Burgers

You've probably heard people raving about Pappadeaux, Pappasitos, Pappas Bar-B-Q and the list goes on. But in case you didn't know, the Pappas family can make a good burger too. Pappas Burgers has been creating Texas-sized burgers since 2001 in Houston. In addition to burgers, the restaurant serves up hand-spun milkshakes and wide variety of desserts!

5815 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More info

Miller’s Cafe

Miller's has been serving up burgers for nearly 30 years. Although they have four locations in the Houston Area, viewers raved about the Garden Oaks location. The cafe serves up different burgers including a grilled onion, a guacamole, a BBQ, a chili cheese and more. Unless specified, their "old-fashioned" hamburgers are made all the way with mayo, mustard, pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and topped with their famous poppy seed bun!

3830 N. Shepherd, Houston, TX 77018 (email sent)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info

Red’s Snow Wagon and More

Yes, it's a wagon. Known as the go-to spot for "sno-cones" (any flavor you could imagine), this wagon is also recognized for having some delicious burgers. They offer double and triple meat burgers in addition to wings and catfish plates. But even if you come for the burger, it will be hard to leave without trying their famous 'sno-cones!'

1309 Almeda Genoa Rd., Houston, Texas 77047

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More info

