Best of Houston: BBQ restaurants

When people think “Texas,” they almost always think “barbecue.” No matter where you are in the Houston area, our viewers on social media say good BBQ isn’t hard to find.

Here are our viewers’ most-suggested BBQ joints in the Houston area:

CorkScrew BBQ

26608 Keith Street, Spring, (832) 592-1184

Will and Nichole Buckman opened CorkScrew BBQ in 2010, first catering to several companies and families before eventually opening the restaurant.

Located in charming Old Town Spring, CorkScrew’s meat is cooked using only red oak wood and smoke on a wood-burning pit.

CorkScrew serves brisket, sausage, various sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, homemade desserts and more.

The Buckmans say atmosphere is like being at a backyard BBQ, and KHOU viewers seem to agree.

Visit CorkScrew BBQ’s website.

Tin Roof BBQ

18918 Town Center Blvd., Atascocita, (281) 852-5577

After 31 years with the Houston Police Department, Ronnie Webber, along with his wife, Nancy Webber, decided to open Tin Roof BBQ in 2001.

The original restaurant opened in a home two blocks from Memorial Park near downtown Houston. It has since moved to a home in Atascocita and offers barbecue, hamburgers and homemade country sides.

Additionally, guests can enjoy karaoke and live music during select nights and weekends.

Visit Tin Roof BBQ’s website.

Triple J’s Smokehouse

6715 Homestead Rd., (713) 635-6381

Rhonda and Jarrett Scales opened Triple J’s Smokehouse in 1994 and have been serving everything from homemade sausage to brisket ever since.

Among the small northeast Houston restaurant’s most popular items is the Original “Big J” Potato, a baked potato topped with chopped beef brisket, smoked sausage and ribs. Another bestseller is the “Ravens Bowl,” which is made up of freshly cut fries topped with cheese, chopped beef brisket, freshly cut chives and Triple J’s BBQ sauce.

Triple J’s also offers a daily happy hour with discounted menu items.

Visit Triple J’s Smokehouse’s website.

Killen’s Barbecue

3613 E. Broadway, Pearland, (281) 485-2272

Avid football fans might recognize Killen’s Barbecue from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” where Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took some of his teammates for a meal. It’s a favorite of Watt’s and of KHOU viewers.

The Pearland staple, owned by Chef Ronnie Killen, is known for Central Texas style barbecue, including homemade pork and beef sausage.

Viewers note that lines can get long, so plan accordingly. For those attending events (like the Super Bowl) at NRG Stadium, a Killen’s Barbecue location opened there late last year.

Visit Killen’s Barbecue’s website.

Kat’s Barbecue

3813 FM 646 Road N., Santa Fe, (832) 221-6418

This brand-new BBQ joint is outside of Houston city limits in Santa Fe, but KHOU viewers say the drive is worth it.

Kat’s Barbecue has only been open for eight months, and Chef Andrew Steiner says customers just keep on coming.

Steiner and his wife, both professionally trained chefs, used funds from their small catering business to finance the restaurant that serves brisket, ribs, pork and homemade sides and desserts.

Visit Kat’s Barbecue’s Facebook page.

Brooks’ Place BBQ

18020 FM 529, Cypress, (832)-893-1682

Brooks’ Place has gained a large following since its doors opened in 2009. The restaurant, located in a trailer in a Cypress parking lot, has been in its current location since 2010.

From brisket to ribs, deer sausage to mac & cheese, Trent Brooks cooks up a variety of dishes in this northwest Houston joint.

Brooks’ Place also offers a 10-percent open carry discount popular with many customers.

Visit Brooks’ Place BBQ’s website.

Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack

4529 Old Spanish Trail, (713)-748-4227

Located in Houston’s Third Ward, this family-run restaurant is known for its hickory-smoked meats, homemade sides and desserts made fresh daily.

In addition to barbecue, the restaurant also serves soul food, burgers, salads and more.

Ray’s opened six years ago and is co-owned by pitmaster Ray Busch, head chef Maxine Davis and pitmaster/former NFL player Herb Taylor.

Heading out of town? You can get your barbecue fix at Ray’s in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Visit Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack’s website.

Central Texas Style BBQ

4110 West Broadway, Pearland, (281)-485-9626

Family-owned Central Texas Style BBQ has been open for nearly five decades.

Four generations of the Cuban family work at this Pearland staple, which serves traditional barbecue, as well as Cuban-inspired side orders such as black beans, yellow rice and congri. Need something sweet? Try the restaurant’s cakes, pies, cobblers and bread pudding, which are all made from scratch.

Central Texas Style BBQ is open seven days a week.

Visit Central Texas Style BBQ’s website.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Six Houston area locations, (877)-609-3337

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q has been serving barbecue in Texas since 1989. The restaurant uses Hill Country oak to smoke meats and is known for its signature “sause.”

Whether you’re in the mood for a brisket breakfast taco in the morning or a full plate of meat at night, Rudy’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every day during the week.

Visit Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q’s website.

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

1504 Airline Drive, (713)-802-2000

This Heights establishment was once a catering business and BBQ trailer before opening as a brick-and-mortar late last year.

Owned and operated by native Houston native Grant Pinkerton, the meat is cooked on old-school style offset pits on wood, with the fire burning from Tuesday afternoon until Sunday.

Pinkerton’s sides and desserts are also made from scratch daily. The restaurant features a full bar with an emphasis on wine and bourbon pairings with the barbecue.

Visit Pinkerton’s Barbecue’s website.

Gatlin’s BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd., (713) 869-4227

Family-owned Gatlin’s BBQ has been popular among Houstonians since it first opened in the Heights in 2010.

In 2015, Gatlin’s moved into a larger location on Ella Boulevard where brisket, ribs, Cajun-style dirty rice, homemade desserts and more are served.

Craving more after your visit? Gatlin’s Original BBQ sauce can be found at various HEB locations across Texas.

Visit Gatlin’s BBQ’s website.

Hickory Barn Barbecue

11534 South Wilcrest, (281) 530-9382

Hickory Barn has been a southwest Houston staple since James Kiddy opened the restaurant in 1980, but barbecue has been in the Kiddy family since 1953.

The business has been passed down through generations and is currently run by third-generation siblings Michael Kiddy and Shiree Hutson. Hickory Barn offers stuffed baked potatoes, sandwiches, po-boys, traditional barbecue plates and more.

This cafeteria-style restaurant also offers take-out and is open seven days a week.

Visit Hickory Barn Barbecue’s website.

