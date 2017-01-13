11 reasons #HoustonIsSuper

Hey Super Bowl fans: We're looking forward to welcoming you to Houston! Personally, we think Houston is pretty great and so do many of our readers. They helped us come up with 11 of the reasons we heart Houston. (Visit Houston)

HOUSTON - Hey Super Bowl fans: We're looking forward to welcoming you to Houston! We hope you enjoy your stay here. Personally, we think Houston is pretty great and so do many of our readers. They helped us come up with 11 of the reasons we heart Houston:

Houston is a melting pot of people from every corner of the world. And did we mention they're some of the friendliest people you'll ever meet! (Visit Houston photo) Performing Arts: Houston is home to the world-renowned Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Theater District. (Visit Houston photo) Check out our fabulous Museum District, but you'll need a few days to see them all! (Visit Houston photo) Houston is full of lovely parks and outdoor spaces and our mild weather allows us to enjoy them year-round. (Visit Houston photo) We're less than an hour from Galveston's Gulf Coast for sun, surf and sand. Or you can head to one of the many lakes in the region for fishing, sailing or whatever floats your boat. (Visit Houston photo) The Texans, Rockets and Astros are fan favorites, but we also love our Dynamo, Cougars, Owls and the list goes on and on. (USA Today Sports) We have some of the world's best restaurants in Houston and if you're looking for nightlife, you won't have any trouble finding it here. (Visit Houston photo) They don't call us Space City for nothing. We have Johnson Space Center, NASA's astronauts and Space Center Houston. (Visit Houston photo) Houston's skyline is breathtaking with buildings by legendary architects. And those buildings are full of people who moved to Houston because our job market is better than most of the country's. (Visit Houston photo) Houston is home to the world's biggest rodeo. It's three weeks of bulls and broncs, along with performances by top country and pop artists. (Visit Houston photo) People come from all over the world to be treated at the Texas Medical Center. (Visit Houston photo) We could go on and on, but we're stopping at 11 for now. If you want more reasons Houston is great, come visit us and we'll show you around! (Visit Houston photo)

Photos: 11 Reasons #HoustonIsSuper

(© 2017 KHOU)