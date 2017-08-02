Some of Your Favorite Pumpkin Spice Treats Are Already Available

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ex-assistant principal faces life in prison
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
Sheriff's warning to teens in The Woodlands about jumping off bridges
-
Tuesday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul
-
Coyotes spotted in Oak Forest neighborhood
-
VERIFY: Job protecting earth from aliens?
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
New four-story Cy-Fair school designed with safety in mind
More Stories
-
HPD: Wife shoots, kills husband after finding him…Aug. 2, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
-
SWAT responds to man barricaded inside SW Houston motelAug. 2, 2017, 5:03 a.m.
-
Ex-assistant principal faces life in prison for…Aug. 1, 2017, 10:47 p.m.