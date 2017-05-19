lululemon fans wait 4+ hours for Dallas warehouse sale

lululemon warehouse sale at Fair Park

DALLAS – They came from far and wide -- in search of workout clothes.

Yes, you read that right.

One set of friends waiting for an Uber said they flew in from Lubbock. They said they knew of a few coming from Tulsa. Others, still, played hooky from work and school.

Friday kicked off the much-hyped warehouse sale for the yoga-inspired athletic apparel company lululemon.

Lines snaked through Fair Park to Centennial Hall after sunrise for brand loyalists to get in position for when the doors opened at 7 a.m. By the afternoon the line was a little shorter.

Everything is bigger in Texas. Line is still around the block and we've never seen smiles so big #sweatBIG pic.twitter.com/KcL4igv30b — lululemon WHUS (@lululemonWHUS) May 19, 2017

WFAA was not allowed inside the venue, but thanks to two recent college grads, we got the inside scoop.

“You hear a warehouse sale with yoga,” said a giggling Katelyn Schmitz. “You gotta go.”

The friends stood in line for about two hours just to get in the door. Then they waited another hour inside before they could start shopping.

“At 10:50 we made it through,” Schmitz said. “We were running.”

And then there’s Joseph Long, the doting son and brother who drove all the way from Houston for his mom and sister.

“I didn’t even sleep last night. I left at 5 a.m., got here in about three hours. The line was all the way down the street,” he said, adding that he saved about 50 percent on his entire purchase. “It took about four hours to finally get into the warehouse, but I got two bags of things.”

Erin Mueller and her friends made a day out of it.

“Throw some elbows for some leggings, it’s worth it,” she said. “And it’s fun. It’s a Mom’s day out.”

But there were a few people not having fun.

“After waiting hours in line, I’d rather go to North Park and pay full price,” said Madeline Nash on her way out.

The location of the next lululemon warehouse sale has not been confirmed. As for Dallas, the sale ends Sunday.

