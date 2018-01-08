Here are 25 great Walmart and Target post-holiday deals

A Walmart cart is seen on August 18, 2015. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

The Black Friday crowds have subsided, the Christmas trees are out with the garbage and the lights and decorations are coming down.

But the sales go on.

Even though the holiday season has ended, several retailers are still offering holiday-type discounts on TVs, tech and other products. We recently reported that several toys could still be purchased at prices that were offered in December, and at least one expert has stated that Walmart's post-Christmas clearance sales leads to increased business for the retail giant.

Many consumers most likely seek out those sales after receiving a gift card during the holidays. A study from the National Retail Foundation found that gift cards were the most popular item on holiday wish lists this year, while Gift Card Granny reported that Amazon, Walmart and Target had the most gift cards purchased in 2017.

If you've got a Walmart or Target gift card you're looking to use - or you're just looking to treat yourself or your family after the holidays - check out some of the great deals below. They're based on some of the products that were popular with our fans during the holidays.

These deals were active and in stock as of 7 p.m. EST Monday; we'll update this list on Tuesday.

TECH and TVs

RCA Galileo Pro 11.5" 32GB 2-in-1 tablet, $79.98 (save $100)

Photive CYREN II portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $29.99 (save $170)

LG 55" 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $599.99, (save $100, store pickup only)

Sceptre 50" 1080P LED TV, $269.99 (save $230)

VIZIO D-series 48” 1080p LED Smart HDTV, $359.99 (save $40)

Sceptre 40" 1080P LED TV, $199.99 (save $100)

Sky Viper Hover Racer drone, $33.98 (save $34)

HOME AND KITCHEN

iRobot Roomba® 860 robotic vacuum, $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung POWERbot R9000 robotic vacuum, $349.99 (save $150)

Bissell PowerLifter bagless upright vacuum, $79 (save $40)

Dyson cordless vacuum with V6 motor, $175 (save $74)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum, $449.99 (save $150)

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 quart tilt-head stand mixer, $199 (save $161)

Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle, $174.30 (save $74.70)

Mainstays 11x17 format picture frame, set of 3, $11.56 (save $13.41)

Crock-Pot® 6 qt 8-in-1 multi-cooker, $59.99 (save $10)

TOYS

NERF Star Wars First Order Heavy Gunner Deluxe Blaster, $49.98 (save $50.01)

NERF Rubber Squeak football pet toy, $4.68 (save $8.71)

NERF Modulus Recon MKII Blaster, $17.77 (save $7.20)

NERF N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk, $22.50 (save $7.49)

NERF N-Strike Elite HyperFire Blaster, $38.99 (save $10.98)

LEGO Ideas Caterham Seven, $69.97 (save $20.02)

LEGO The Avengers Marvel Super Heroes series mini figures, $9.99 (save $7)

My Little Pony The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle, $76.80 (save $19.19)

My Little Pony the Movie Singing Songbird Serenade, $19.99 (save $5)

TEGNA's e-commerce team has curated this page based on some of the gifts our Facebook community said they wanted during the holiday season. Neither TEGNA's journalists nor advertisers were involved in the selection of the products featured here nor the creation of any content on this page. We may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

