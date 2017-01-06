Lockhart makes most of bad situation by helping homeless

Lockhart Smokehouse helps feed the homeless

DALLAS -- When Lockhart Smokehouse's water meter was stolen Wednesday, it seemed clear the Bishop Arts restaurant would be in the dark for the day and all food that had been cooked would go to waste.

But instead, the restaurant got creative and came up with a plan: Donate 700 pounds of meat to the homeless.

The restaurant posted a picture on social media with the caption, "In the making lemonade side of things, we fed about 700 people with the help of The Stewpot and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center."

"Today our clients were greeted not only by smiling volunteers and a warm plate, but also the aroma of true BBQ. Thank you, Lockhart Smokehouse, for your generosity and kindness as well as your support of our food recovery initiatives," The Stewpot wrote on Lockhart's Facebook post.

"Thank you SO MUCH for your generosity! Definitely a treat for our guests," The Bridge wrote.

The restaurant's water service was restored and it re-opened for business Thursday evening.

Copyright 2016 WFAA