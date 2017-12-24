TRACK SANTA: He's on the move! View the NORAD Santa tracker

While all eyes will be on the skies searching for Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, the men and women of NORAD know exactly where the jolly old elf is – and they’ll tell you if you ask!

As of 7:32 p.m. Houston time Sunday, Santa was in Brazil and had already delivered 4 billion presents!

Anyone who wants to know Santa’s location can visit NORAD, which uses advanced technology to track everything in space and the skies around us. The joint US-Canadian command is based at Petersen Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Track Santa on the map below right now:

Can't see Santa in the window above? Tap here to enlarge

