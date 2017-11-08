Houston Zoo Lights 2017 opens Nov. 18

Houston Zoo Lights 2016 (Photo: Houston Zoo, © Stephanie Adams, Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is once again “transforming into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season.

This year’s ‘TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights’ opens November 18th. This will be the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition.

“Sip hot chocolate as you stroll through the beautiful Houston Zoo grounds and take in the sights and sounds of the season – including more than two million lights!” the zoo posted on Facebook.

The lights, not the animals, are the main attraction at Zoo Lights, but animals are the inspiration for many of the displays.

Zoo Lights runs until Jan. 14, 2018.

Tickets start at $6.95 for member preview nights and go up to $19.95 for non-members on regular nights.

More info on the web: https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org

