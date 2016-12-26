Homeless man receives gift of a lifetime from Ariz. couple

Doug Davison sitting in the van a Valley family gave him on Christmas. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

PHOENIX – Doug Davison spent Christmas night in a van. But honestly, it’s as comfortable as he’s been in a long time.

Davison is homeless, and spends most of his time at a Walgreens with his dog Suede.

“It doesn’t bother me if I have a penny, or $10 million. As long as I have my dog, that’s all that matters,” Davison said while sitting in his bed.

Davison isn't one for panhandling, and says he doesn’t believe in holding signs and asking for money on the side of the road. This mentality really made an impression on one family in particular.

“It’s easy to hand somebody five bucks and leave,” Dan Kelly tells 12news. “It’s hard to take care of them, we want to be different.”

That would prove to be the understatement of the holidays.

First the Kelly’s put Davison up in a motel room on Christmas Eve. This was just to keep him warm while they could execute their grand surprise.

A warm bed on a cold Christmas Eve was one of the nicest things anybody has done for Davison in a long time. That is, until his motel phone rang early Christmas morning. It was Dan on the line with an invitation to Christmas breakfast at Waffle House.

“We went inside and ate,” Davison said. “Dan asked me ‘can you drive?’ I like ‘yeah,’ so he said ‘turn around.’”

There was a silver van with a bright red bow sitting in the Waffle House parking lot -- a gift for Davison on Christmas that got even better once he walked outside to take a look.

Dan and Lisa packed the van with everything Davison and his dog need to survive over the next month or so -- things like socks, towels, snacks, a bed, and toys for Suede.

“It’s hard out here,” Lisa said while hugging Davison. “It’s winter and you want him to have a place he can go that is his own.”

Not a Christmas miracle, just an idea and a massive heart from a very giving family in the Valley.

Copyright 2016 KPNX